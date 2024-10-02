The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player regulations are out. The 10 franchises have been allowed to retain maximum six players. The IPL 2025 auction is expected to be held in the last week of November or the first week of December and as it will be a mega auction the team will have a tricky time about which players to retain. The auction purse for the franchises has been set at INR 120 Crore for IPL 2025. The total salary cap will now consist of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees.

Ahead of the retention, former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra said that Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul would bag a mega deal if he is to enter the auction.

"First is KL Rahul. He is the face of the franchise and you would want to make him the captain. You are not going to get him for RS 18 crore. Let's be honest, if he goes to the auction, he will get Rs 18 crore. Anyways you never leave the captain. For continuity that is important," Aakash Chopra said in his YouTube channel.

On LSG's Mayank Yadav, who has been selected in the India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is, Chopra had an interesting take. "They would have definitely wanted to retain him but if he gets the India cap, there is no advantage of retaining him. Then you can use the Right To Match card," he said.

Meanwhile, a match fee has been introduced for the first time in the history of the IPL. Each Playing member (Including the Impact Player) will get a match fee of INR 7.5 Lakhs per match. This will be in addition to his contracted amount. Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year's player auction.

Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.

A capped Indian player will become uncapped, if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only. The Impact Player Regulation will continue for the 2025 to 2027 cycle.