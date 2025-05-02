Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya praised his team's batting performance and their clinical execution with the ball following a 100-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals. Hardik mentioned the importance of playing percentage shots. He highlighted how Rohit Sharma and Ryan batted intently and effectively targeting boundaries. "We could have gotten maybe 15 runs more. We kind of missed out... What we were trying to speak to each other was to play percentage shots and cricket shots. Value of shots are there if you hit the gaps, Ro [Rohit Sharma] and Ryan batted the same way, Ryan kept the intent and he targeted those boundaries and it was fantastic," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Pandya also spoke about 'batsmanship' and MI's bowling attack, "It is never about people getting chances, it is about what is required of that situation. People are going back to what is called batsmanship, it is about hitting the gaps, running hard, and the way we batted was proper batsmanship."

"I don't know who all to mention, the kind of bowling attack we have, and the experience, I don't have to worry. Everyone is very clear, and we are going back to simple cricket. It is working for us, and hopefully it continues. We want to be humble, very disciplined, and keep focusing," he added.

MI bowlers Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah powered MI to a commanding victory of 100 runs over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This was MI's sixth straight victory after losing four out of their initial five matches.

RR was bowled out for 117 chasing a huge target of 218. This was the first win for MI against RR in Jaipur since 2012, after four consecutive losses. Boult and Karn finished their spell with a brilliant bowling display, picking up three wickets each.

