Sunrisers Hyderabad, considered one of the strongest sides of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the start of the 2025 season, are practically out of the playoffs race, with just three wins in seven matches. Ahead of the match against the Gujarat Titans, one of the most consistent teams this season, SRH surprised everyone with their decision to take players and support staff to Maldives for a short holiday. The decision to take a mid-season break backfired as the franchise returned to lose against GT.

The Pat Cummins-led side also had to face trolls and criticism over the Maldives trip as their efforts on the field remained underwhelming.

"It looks like SRH are here physically in Ahmedabad, but mentally they are still in Maldives," joked former wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta after an early error made by a Sunrisers player. "We were talking about ordinary bowling, but the fielding has been quite ordinary too."

Harbhajan Singh also joined the roast of SRH players, saying the player's dive in the field wasn't as good as it would've been in Maldives, a famous tourist destination.

"This ball should have been stopped. The fielder had dived, but not as good as he would have done in Maldives. They must have jumped and dived around a lot in swimming pools there, but cannot see that on the ground here."

Speaking after the match, SRH captain Cummins pinpointed the team's poor powerplay with the ball as the reason behind the defeat.

"Our powerplay with the ball wasn't too great, and we let them get 20-30 runs extra. Let down a few more catches and were the guilty party," admitted skipper Cummins.

For the unversed, veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was taken apart by Gujarat Titans batters in the powerplay, enduring one of his worst performances ever in the T20 league. Shami, in total, conceded 48 runs in just 3 overs.