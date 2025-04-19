Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore's introduction for the first time in the 20th over of the first innings against Delhi Capitals on Saturday was just the third instance of such a scenario unfolding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Sai Kishore was introduced in the final over of the first innings to bowl his first of the match. He became just the third spinner to do so in the cash-rich league after former Sri Lankan star Sanath Jayasuriya and Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma. Jayasuriya was the first to do so after he was handed the ball in the 20th over of the first innings to bowl for the Mumbai Indians against the Rajasthan Royals in Durban in 2009.

Rohit became the second to do so in 2010, while representing the Deccan Chargers against Mumbai.

Fifteen years later, Sai Kishore added his name to the list. In his sole over of the match, Kishore kept a lid on DC's scoring rate and scythed the all-important scalp of the free-scoring Ashutosh Sharma.

He conceded just nine runs from the over and kept DC at bay to ensure DC failed in its pursuit of crossing the 210-run mark. On the penultimate delivery, Kishore bowled a flatter delivery to lure Ashutosh to go for glory.

The uncapped star took the aerial route and lofted the ball high into the air towards long-on. Substitute fielder Mahipal Lomror made no error and took a comfortable catch to send Ashutosh back to the dressing room on a scorching 37(19).

With DC putting up 203/8 on the board, Jos Buttler took the mantle on his shoulders to steer GT to victory. It was a clinical chase from the hosts with Buttler dictating the flow of the game authoritatively.

He stayed unbeaten on 97(54) to ensure GT prevailed and reclaimed its spot at the summit. Sherfane Rutherford, who was introduced as an impact substitute, chipped in handsomely with his 40(30).

With 10 runs required from the final over, Mitchell Starc, DC's last match hero, became the victim of GT's onslaught. He was hammered away for a towering maximum and a four as GT celebrated a seven-wicket triumph.

