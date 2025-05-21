With the Gujarat Titans securing their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs, their top-order batting has been a major talking point. The consistency of their top three has played a vital role in the team's success so far. But naturally, this also means that the middle order has had fewer chances to bat. In an exclusive interaction, Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Shahrukh Khan addressed this and assured that the middle order is well-prepared and is always ready for the challenge if needed.

“There's no doubt that our top order is doing well and the middle order hasn't got enough batting for sure, But the way these guys are batting is… you know, as a middle order, we are happy for them. They are batting till the 15th or 16th over, so it's good the way they are batting. We have been preparing well as a middle order even though we haven't been getting enough batting in the game. But when the time comes, I think we will be ready for it and it's not the top three and when we have the opportunity, we also are ready for it.” said Shahrukh in a conversation with us.

This positive mindset is crucial, especially in the IPL playoffs, where unexpected scenarios are common and teams need contributions from every player. Shahrukh believes that when the opportunity presents itself, the middle order will rise to the occasion.

His comments highlight the culture within Gujarat Titans — a team not just reliant on star performances, but one where every unit remains alert and ready to contribute when called upon. The seamless flow of confidence between the top and middle order suggests a well-balanced setup, which could be pivotal in the knockouts.

This season, Gujarat Titans have once again shown why they are considered among the best-structured teams in the IPL. While the top order has dominated headlines, it's the quiet resilience and preparation behind the scenes — from players like Shahrukh Khan and others in the middle order — that adds depth to the squad.