KL Rahul performed one of the most memorable celebrations of IPL 2025 when Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier in the season. Rahul, who hails from Bengaluru, smashed an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls to take DC to victory, and followed it up with an explosive celebration. Rahul made a mark on the Chinnaswamy pitch with his bat, and then exclaimed 'this is my ground'. That celebration has been lapped up by fans, and Rahul has even received a special appreciation for it from his father-in-law Suniel Shetty.

Actor Suniel Shetty, the father of KL Rahul's wife Athiya, has spoken out his thoughts about the batter's celebration.

"I loved it. Even when I see it now, I get goosebumps. Every cricketer should have a moment like that. He believes, 'I can do it, and I have done it'. You know, that was one of the first times I called him and said how much I loved it," said Suniel Shetty, speaking on Star Sports.

Rahul - who used to play for RCB - made the celebration as he helped DC chase down a target of 164 with more than two overs to spare.

"I think that came after the World Cup and the World Test Championship, he showed that he can finish, and he believes in himself," Shetty added.

Local boy. Big stage. Statement made.



How good was Bengaluru's KL Rahul against RCB tonight?



Next up on #IPLonJioStar CSK KKR | FRI 11 APR, 6:30 PM LIVE on SS 1, SS 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/wus2jEwNGv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2025

Shetty also elaborated on how Rahul has adapted, both as a player and from a mental perspective amid the toll taken by pressure and expectations on social media.

"In the past, he used to do a lot of net sessions, a lot of functional training. I think he's realised that he wants to enjoy the sport now. People often say a cricketer is playing too slowly, or they accuse him of trying to play too fast and being irresponsible. It's not just KL Rahul - many cricketers I've seen are trying to strike that balance," Shetty said.

"There's pressure from social media and from elsewhere too. I feel these youngsters often get stuck in between. But this time, he (Rahul) believes he needs to express himself. And he probably feels there's more joy in hitting sixes and boundaries than in just playing steady cricket. That's the change I see," Shetty added.

Rahul has made 371 runs at a strike rate of 146 in nine outings for Delhi Capitals (DC), who had purchased him for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.