After suffering a heavy 83-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans have a mountain to climb in the IPL 2025 playoffs. But for Arshad Khan, the left-arm pacer who's quietly become a key cog in their bowling unit, the focus has already shifted to redemption. In a candid conversation, Arshad reflected on the loss, the team's mindset, and what lies ahead in the crucial eliminator against Mumbai Indians—a do-or-die match that will decide who moves one step closer to the final.

In a recent media interaction, he admitted the defeat to CSK was a tough pill to swallow. “I think our last game was not that good, but in the upcoming match, whether we play an eliminator or a qualifier, what holds the most importance to us is winnin,g and it is god's plan that we are getting to play an extra game. So, we will try to win this match and reach the finals and eventually win that one as well". Arshad said while answering NDTV's query.

The loss exposed the team's vulnerabilities in both batting and bowling, and critics were quick to question their playoff readiness. However, the 26-year-old pacer remained grounded and optimistic. He said that it's a sentiment that reflects the collective attitude within the Titans' dressing room: shake it off and move forward.

The Titans, who dominated the 2022 and 2023 seasons under Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill's leadership, respectively, find themselves in a slightly different situation this year. Injuries, inconsistent form, and leadership changes have meant that they've had to fight harder for every win. But players like Arshad, who bring quiet confidence and unwavering focus, have helped them stay in the race.

Asked about the pressure of playing a must-win game, Arshad was unfased. “Every match is important, and every match teaches us something,” he said, echoing the mindset of a seasoned pro. The Titans know that the Mumbai Indians, despite their own ups and downs this season, are a dangerous opponent when it comes to high-stakes matches. But Arshad believes it's not about who the opponent is—it's about how well they execute their plans on the day.

As the Titans prepare for the eliminator, the mood in the camp is one of quiet determination. The team has been here before and knows what it takes to succeed. With players like Arshad Khan ready to rise to the occasion, Gujarat Titans are not just aiming for a comeback—they're aiming for the trophy.

