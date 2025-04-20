Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the biggest cricketing tournament in the world. Since its inception in 2008, IPL reached new heights in every passing season and also broke several viewership records. It is also safe to say that almost every cricketer in the world aims to play in the IPL as it offers a massive exposure and also a huge financial stability. While IPL continues to script new records with its thrilling matches and performances, the comparison with other leagues also takes place.

Due to the political rivalry between India and Pakistan, fans of both the countries make comparisons between IPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Interestingly, the 2025 editions of both the leagues also clashed.

Earlier this month, Pakistan star pacer Hasan Ali had stated that the viewers will be leaving IPL midway, in order to watch the PSL. However, a recent video from a PSL match emerged which showed the massive popularity of IPL even in Pakistan.

In the viral video, a fan was sitting in the stadium and watching a PSL match. However, his focus was not on the PSL game as at the same time, he was also watching the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on his mobile phone.

People watching IPL instead of Psl.#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/u5IByjIMdP — Indian Cricket Fc (@Jonathan_fcc) April 18, 2025

The video went viral om social media like a wild-fire, instigating the comparisons between the two leagues.

"Fans watch the tournament where there's good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us," Hasan had told reporters ahead of PSL 2025 opener.

Earlier on Thursday, PSL also came into focus after Hasan Ali was given a trimmer for his brilliant performance for Karachi Kings during a match against Lahore Qalandars.

In a video posted by the franchise on their official social media handle, a member of the team' support staff was seen giving the award to Hasan. Although Karachi Kings lost the clash by 65 runs, Hasan impressed everyone with figures of 4/28 in 4 overs.

Before this, Hasan's teammate James Vince received a hair dryer for his performance against Peshawar Zalmi.