In the wake of Rajasthan Royals (RR) being accused of match-fixing in IPL 2025 by Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) ad-hoc committee convener Jaydeep Bihani, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has put forward an accusation that most IPL teams are controlled by match-fixers. Tanvir, who represented Pakistan eight times in international cricket, said that while IPL is the biggest league in the world, it also experiences the most instances of match-fixing. However, angry fans have criticised Tanvir's view, with some going as far as labelling him a "clown".

Following two successive narrow defeats from winning positions, RCA convener Bihani had alleged that Rajasthan Royals were involved in match-fixing in IPL 2025. These accusations have been firmly denied by the franchise.

Now, Tanvir has added fuel to the fire with his bold statement.

"BCCI bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha, han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou teams fixers kay pass hain (BCCI says that IPL is the biggest league in the world. Yes, that is true, but the fixing in it is also the biggest. Most teams belong to fixers)," Tanvir wrote on X.

However, fans have reacted sharply to Tanvir's comments.

"When did BCCI claim, show me just once. You are a clown who played 5 Test matches, that's the whole achievement of your life," said one user.

"I request BCCI to register an official complaint against this imposter of a cricketer who has played 5 Test matches and is a complete wannabe," posted another.

"Our ex cricketers never fails to embarrass us in front of the whole world," said a third user.

Rajasthan Royals have won just two of their first eight matches in IPL 2025.

As per a report by The Times of India, the RCA have received less tickets during IPL 2025 than they would usually get, which could be the root cause behind their displeasure.

According to the report, the RCA would usually be given around 1,800 tickets per match by Rajasthan Royals, but that number has been significantly reduced in 2025. The RCA is reportedly given around 1,000-1,200 tickets per match now.

"The disgruntled member of the RCA ad-hoc committee and his associates are demanding an exorbitant amount of tickets, and we are not entertaining them. This is the sole reason behind all this drama," said an RR insider, as per the report.