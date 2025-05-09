Sanjay Sharma, member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), mentioned that the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match of the Indian Premier League 2025 in Dharamshala was called off mid-way due to security concerns stemming from tensions between India and Pakistan. "Because of the tension between India and Pakistan, yesterday's match played between Punjab and Delhi was called off in the middle due to security reasons. But because there was a possibility that something like this could have happened, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Punjab Kings franchise, and all the operations staff were already in touch with the administration. The administration was fully aware of this," Sanjay Sharma told ANI.

Sharma also spoke about the preparations by Dharamshala police administration to deal with this situation.

"The police administration had made extensive preparations for this. And the franchise also made extensive preparations for how to deal with this situation. Because of this, when the match was postponed, everything was handled smoothly without any unpleasant incident," he added.

On Thursday night's unfortunate incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the highly anticipated match between PBKS and DC was called off. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Soon after, Punjab Kings confirmed the development through their official social media handle, posting, "Match has been called off."

After the match was called off, the fans were seen coming out of the stadium with chants of 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.At the stoppage of play, the PBKS side were 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh (50*) and Shreyas Iyer (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

Meanwhile, The Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League(IPL), sources said. The tournament had entered the decisive stage with the Final scheduled for May 25.

