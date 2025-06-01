Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin called Jasprit Bumrah a 'cheat code' after Mumbai Indians' win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Friday. Bumrah produced a moment of pure magic as he dismissed Washington Sundar with a brilliant yorker and his spell clinched the match for his team. During his analysis, Ashwin said that Bumrah makes the captain look better with his brilliant performances. He namedropped the famous PC game 'Road Rash' and said that Bumrah is like a 'cheat code'. Even MI captain Hardik Pandya said that it is a luxury to have a bowler like Bumrah in his team.

"This game could have gone even closer if Jasprit Bumrah's over didn't happen. The asking rate was like 12, 13, 14 but he gave like 7 or 8 runs in his last two overs. Rahul Tewatia hit him for a six but still, the way he came back and gave one run in the next two balls, that defines Bumrah. I had tweeted during the T20 World Cup that Bumrah is a cheat code in today's T20 cricket. Have you ever played this road rash, NFS game? It's a cheat code," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat'.

"If you play these games, you can enter a code, and you can run faster. You can beat everyone else. It's a cheat code. In today's world, as a captain, sometimes I feel Jasprit Bumrah makes a captain look better than they actually are. The way he nails those yorkers, changes up his slower balls, all that said and done, I think Mumbai also went to yorkers very early," he added.

Ashwin also urged fans and experts to not compare Bumrah with Wasim Akram or Malcolm Marshall.

"I have never seen Malcolm Marshall's bowling. But, I have heard a lot about him. I have seen Wasim Akram's bowling. He has given nightmares to the Indian team. But, this comparison across generations is a very wrong thing to do. In today's world, in Indian cricket, in the landscape in which we consider batsmen to be great people, I am so, so happy," said Ashwin.

"I am talking in my own language because everyone sees this. Otherwise, I would have been a little more free-flowing. I am so, so, so happy for Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah has definitely given phillip for Indian fast bowlers to run in a long way and bowl with smartness, with solid execution. Jasprit Bumrah, the bowler, has won. But, what he has done to the community of bowling in India, especially fast bowling, is another topic altogether," he added.