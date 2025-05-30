Virat Kohli was like a man possessed in the field as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Though RCB skipper Rajat Patidar had returned to lead the side, taking over the captaincy responsibility from his deputy Jitesh Sharma, it was Kohli who was found setting the field for the team in the first few overs. The 36-year-old didn't just plot inch-perfect strategies in the middle but also uplifted everyone with his energy and passion on the field.

Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Virat also didn't miss any opportunity to sledge PBKS batters. In fact, as Punjab used Musheer Khan as an Impact Substitute, after an entire top and middle-order collapse, Kohli sledged him relentlessly.

Musheer, who is the brother of India's Test batter Sarfaraz Khan, made his IPL debut in the Qualifier 1 as an Impact substitute. As he arrived on the field, Virat was spotted calling him a 'water-boy', who had come in to deliver water to his teammates a few overs ago. The act from the RCB stalwart triggered a huge debate on social media.

Do you agree with this lines trending??



'Virat Kohli Insulting Indian player saying "sending Water bottle player to play" worst behaviour what a cheap cricketer shameless creature.'#RCBvsPBKS #ViratKohli | Trophy | Finals | RCB RCB | Congratulations RCB| INTO THE FINALS pic.twitter.com/eWIskGoBew — IndiaPulse: News & Trends (@IndiaPulseNow) May 30, 2025

Kohli saying "Ye to Pani pilata hai" to young Musheer Khan. Kohli is such a creep and shameless person. pic.twitter.com/Zs2GGDUGBN — RISHIT SHARMA (@Rishit_264) May 29, 2025

A section of fans suggested that Kohli was 'abusing' the Punjab Kings youngster by calling him a 'water boy'. The RCB icon's fans defended him, highlighting the fact that Kohli had gifted Musheer one of his bats earlier in the season. Some also pointed out the fact that Musheer idolises Virat as a batter.

Kohli literally gifted him his bat, and Musheer calls him bhaiya. Kohli has every right to tease his younger brother. Don't you guys tease your younger brothers



Stop spreading false agendas ffs pic.twitter.com/Hd0d9I6xQq — . (@chixxreturns) May 29, 2025

What happened on the field, including the gestures and words used by Virat, was only a matter of cricketing affairs. In a match as high-profile as Qualifier 1, players do try to get under the skin of opponents. With Musheer being PBKS' last recognised batter, Kohli tried to use all the tricks in his hat to put his team in absolute control.