India cricketer Virat Kohli recently found himself in the middle of a controversy when when fans spotted him liking one of actor Avneet Kaur's posts. However, Kohli - who is married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma - quickly issued a clarification, stating that the 'like' had happen through Instagram's algorithm. Now, Delhi Police has issued a witty statement from their official Instagram handle, mimicking Kohli's post to send their message across. Delhi Police recently posted a statement on Instagram, warning traffic rules violators and road-speeders. However, their message had a rather similar style to Kohli's clarification post and social media users are convinced that they have some connection.

Here is what Kohli had written:

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. there was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

And here is how Delhi Police framed their message to traffic violators:

"We would like to clarify that while checking our cameras, it appears the algorithm has registered many interactions. It aims to punish the speeders and traffic rule violators. We request that no unnecessary speeding and stunts be done on public roads. Challans will be issued to the violators. Thank you for your understanding."

The construction of Delhi Police's message starkly resembles Kohli's own post, implying that the Delhi Police account has taken advantage of the chatter around the subject and made a humorous post of their own.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in excellent form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. The 36-year-old has smashed over 500 runs in the ongoing season, with RCB winning eight out of their first 11 matches in the league phase of IPL 2025.

Kohli has slammed as many as seven half-centuries in the 11 matches, peaking at the right time to help RCB towards qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs stage.

In what is the 18th season of the IPL, Kohli - who famously wears No. 18 - is hoping to finally lift the IPL trophy for the first time in his glittering cricket career.

RCB have reached the playoffs in two out of the last three seasons, and have accumulated more wins than all other franchises over the previous four seasons. However, they haven't tasted IPL success, with their last final appearance still being the heartbreak defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.