Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: KL Rahul Eyes Virat Kohli's Huge Record As DC Take On In-Form GT
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, IPL 2025: As the playoff race heats up, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans face each other in an IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. DC, whose last game vs Punjab Kings was called off midway due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan, will aim to get back on track tonight and keep their playoff hopes alive. A better bowling peformance is where the focus for DC would be. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans just need to keep their work as it is and continue the winning run. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2025 match -
- 18:49 (IST)
- 18:39 (IST)DC vs GT Live: Weather report!A hot day is expected in Delhi with temperatures up around 40 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity levels will remain low, which may slightly ease the discomfort for players and spectators alike. Last, but not the least, no rain is expected throughout the match duration.
- 18:25 (IST)DC vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans really close to playoffsGT, comfortably perched at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games, have been a well-oiled unit this season. Jos Buttler and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada have rejoined the squad, although the Englishman will not be available for GT's final league match against Chennai Super Kings due to national duty.
- 18:21 (IST)DC vs GT Live: DC aim to do better at homeThe Axar Patel-led side has endured a disappointing run at home, managing just one win - that too via a Super Over - at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. When the two teams last met on April 19, DC were blown away by Jos Buttler's 97 off 54 balls as GT chased down a 200-plus total with ease to win by seven wickets.
- 18:12 (IST)DC vs GT Live: DC bank on MustafizurIn a bit of relief, the Capitals managed to secure the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who obtained the 'No Objection Certificate' from his national board on Friday. An experienced IPL campaigner with 38 wickets at an economy of 7.84 in as many matches, Mustafizur will be expected to spearhead a struggling pace attack against a batting-heavy GT line-up.
- 18:09 (IST)DC vs GT Live: No Starc for Delhi Capitals!DC, currently just outside the top four with 13 points from 11 matches, suffered a major setback with premier pacer Mitchell Starc deciding not to return for the remainder of the season. The Australian left-armer is the team's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps, and his absence is a significant blow to DC's already slim playoff hopes.
- 18:07 (IST)Live: IPL resumes with some challenges for teamsIf three defeats and a no-result due to rain in their last five games weren't enough, Delhi Capitals' previous fixture was called off midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring Jammu and Pathankot, prompting a week-long suspension of the league. Although the tournament has resumed, several overseas players have not returned to complete their commitments, forcing franchises to make major adjustments to their squads.
- 17:57 (IST)DC vs GT Live: Delhi Capitals aim to bounce backShaken by the abrupt suspension of their previous match due to the India-Pakistan conflict, a struggling Delhi Capitals will look to regroup and address bowling concerns when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a reverse-leg IPL clash here on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
