Mumbai Indians (MI) face fellow IPL 2025 playoff hopefuls Delhi Capitals (DC), knowing that a win would guarantee them a top four finish. DC, on the other hand, need to avoid defeat to stay alive in the tournament. Both teams have two games left, with MI (14) leading DC (13) by a point after 12 league games each so far. However, the high-stakes fixture could be impacted by rain after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Tuesday evening for the next four days.

DC co-owner Parth Jindal wrote an email to the BCCI to shift the match to a different city as the "virtual quarter final is also expected to be washed out".

Jindal's request came after RCB's home fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow, because of "unfavourable weather conditions".

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out," Jindal wrote in the mail, which was accessed by ESPNcricinfo.

Jindal added it would be "consistent" then to move the MI-DC match, too.

"Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers," he added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the rain arrived in Mumbai around 8 pm on Tuesday, and DC wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul's practice session was cut short as a result. By then, the Mumbai Indians had completed their session. For most of the evening, Mumbai experienced heavy downpours accompanied by dark clouds hovering over the Wankhede Stadium.

If the fixture is ruled out, both teams would walk away with a single point, and everything will hinge on their final group stage fixture. Mumbai will host PBKS at their home venue on May 26, while DC will lock horns against the same team on May 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently placed number four with seven wins (14 points) in their 12 games, whereas the Axar Patel-led side is at the fifth spot with 13 points in 12 games.

