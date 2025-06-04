After years of heartbreak, Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden title in 2025. But amidst the euphoric celebration, a hilarious moment featuring Kohli has stolen the internet's heart. In a now-viral video, the RCB star is seen peeking inside the trophy, as if checking what's in it. The lighthearted curiosity, captured during the post-match celebration, has sparked a flood of reactions on social media — with fans dubbing it ‘peak Kohli energy.'

The clip, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), shows Kohli holding the golden IPL trophy alongside teammates and leaning in to inspect its interior. A user humorously captioned it, “Kohli checking what's inside the trophy,” followed by a crying emoji, summing up the internet's reaction to the clip. The post has gone viral with thousands of likes and shares.

Kohli checking what's inside the trophy 😭 pic.twitter.com/SuW0AyW21g — Rishi (@was_rishi) June 4, 2025

This playful gesture from Kohli comes after an emotional high — the culmination of an 18-year-long wait for the IPL title. Kohli has been with RCB since the tournament's inception in 2008 and remained loyal to the franchise through thick and thin. The 2025 victory was as much personal redemption as it was a team triumph.

Social media is buzzing not just with praise for Kohli's consistency and leadership but also with affectionate jabs at this candid moment. Fans jokingly speculated what he might have been looking for inside — some said “the secret to RCB's consistency,” others joked, “he was checking if there's another final inside.”

What makes the moment even more iconic is how it perfectly captures Kohli's blend of intense passion and childlike enthusiasm. Even in one of the biggest moments of his career, he didn't lose his playful spark — a quality fans admire deeply.

RCB's win was already a fairytale ending to the season, but moments like these have added an extra layer of joy to the narrative. Kohli's curiosity has turned into a meme-fest, and it seems like fans just can't get enough of the man who finally brought the trophy home — and wanted to make sure it was real.

After all, when you've waited 18 years for something, you do want to check what's inside.