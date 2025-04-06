Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s season hit another roadblock, losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their most recent outing. CSK have now lost three games on the bounce, having started their season with a narrow win over Mumbai Indians (MI). Against DC, CSK failed to chase down a total of 183/6, falling short by 25 runs at home, despite MS Dhoni walking out to bat in the 11th over. CSK were never in the chase after losing three early wickets in the powerplay.

Speaking of the powerplay, cameras spotted CSK youngster Vansh Bedi, who was bought for Rs 55 lakh at the mega auction, having a nap in the dugout amid their lifeless runchase. Pictures of Vansh dozing off on the dugout have surfaced on social media.

Vansh, a wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi, is yet to make his IPL debut. He is unlikely to get gametime as long as Dhoni is part of the playing XI.

However, speculation about Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League T20 tournament was heightened by the presence of his family, including his parents -- a rarity.

However, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming pushed back at rumours about the former captain's imminent retirement.

"I am just enjoying working with him -- he's still going strong," Fleming said, adding that it was reporters who were posing the question and not the team.

"I don't even ask these days," he said. "You guys are the ones that ask".

Dhoni has been a huge hit with the Chennai fans -- who call him "Thala", or "leader" in Tamil -- since the IPL's inception in 2008.

He led Chennai to a record-equalling five IPL titles, the last in 2023, and gave up the captaincy before last year's tournament.

Pundits believe he has lost his ability to chase down targets.

England women's player Isa Guha said Dhoni had always remained calm and "poker-faced" in the past, according to Indian website Cricbuzz.

"But... I saw frustration because he didn't get it (the shots) through, and didn't time it well," Guha said.

"He is not playing any cricket, it's IPL to IPL, so it's very hard, regardless of who you are, to hit the ground running and to be able to be playing at your peak."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said Dhoni is "still the best keeper in this league" but that "as a batter, it's looking (like) he is not able to play the shots that he wants to".