On the eve of IPL 2025's much-anticipated final, AB de Villers has sent a heartfelt message message to his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate, Virat Kohli. With RCB just one win away from lifting their first-ever IPL trophy, de Villers urged Kohli to enjoy the moment and bring the title home. The final, set to be played on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will see RCB lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

In a video message shared by Star Sports on X, AB de Villiers, who played for RCB for over a decade, said, “My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that (IPL) trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it.”

As @RCBTweets gear up for the ultimate clash with Punjab Kings, @ABdeVilliers17 sends his love and support to @imVkohli and the incredible RCB fans #TATAIPL#IPLFinal 👉 #RCBvPBKS | TUE, 3rd June, 5 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/yAsJSUerVV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 2, 2025

The South African legend also had a special note for RCB fans. “To the fans, just buckle up. It's going to be a great final. It's going to be one to remember, and just be sure that the boys will give their absolute best till the last ball,” de Villiers added.

RCB head into the final high on momentum. They have already beaten PBKS twice this season and will be aiming to make it three in a row. But a final brings different pressures, and Kohli knows that better than most. This could be his golden opportunity to end RCB's long wait for an IPL title.

Kohli has been in phenomenal form throughout the tournament. He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches, including eight fifties, and has anchored RCB's batting lineup with consistency and intent. A win here could mark a defining moment in his illustrious career.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, sealed their place in the final with a thrilling five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a match-winning 87, while contributions from Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, and Priyansh Arya played a key role. Inglis, in particular, made a statement by smashing 20 runs in a single over off Jasprit Bumrah.

No matter who lifts the trophy, IPL 2025 is set to crown a new champion on Tuesday night—and for Kohli, it might just be the fairytale ending he's been chasing.

