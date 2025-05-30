Following his side's qualification to final after victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier One, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar hailed the bowling performance of the pace unit and spinner Suyash Sharma, backing him to do good even if he concedes some runs in process. RCB sealed their fourth IPL final, breezing past PBKS in a one-sided Qualifier One by eight wickets at Mullanpur on Thursday. Speaking in the post-match presentation, Patidar said, "I think we were clear about our plans and how we have to bowl. I think the fast bowlers used the surface really well. The way Suyash chipped in and the way he bowled his lines and lengths were really good. As a captain, I am clear about his bowling. He has to target the stumps, that is his strength. His wrong 'un is difficult for the batters to read. I always want to give him clear ideas, I do not want to confuse him. I am okay if he concedes a few runs (in the process.)"

On opener Phil Salt's batting, he said, "The way he (Salt) is batting in most of the matches. The way he is giving starts, I am a big fan of him. It's a treat to watch him from the dugout."

Thanking the fans all over India, he concluded, "I always thank RCB fans, not only in Chinnaswamy, but wherever we go we feel it's our home ground. We love you, so keep supporting us. One more game and let's celebrate together."

After RCB opted to bowl first, PBKS was reduced to 48/4 in the powerplay itself, with Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood and Yash firing all cylinders. Marcus Stoinis (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 in 12 balls, with a four and a six) pushed PBKS to 101 in 14.1 overs.

Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) were the leading bowlers for RCB, with Yash Dayal getting 2/26 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (12) and Mayank Agarwal (19), but Phil Salt (56* in 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and skipper Rajat Patidar (15*) took RCB to the win in 10 overs with eight wickets left.

Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan took a wicket each.

Suyash was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RCB moves to the finals. However, PBKS will have another shot at the title as they will play the winner of the eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on June 1 at Ahmedabad.

