In a significant move that could reshape the dynamics of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new rule imposing a two-year ban on players who declare their unavailability after being picked in the auction. This development has been well-received by the cricketing fraternity, with former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan expressing his approval on X. Pathan, who has been vocal about this issue over the past two years has highlighted the growing strength and integrity of the IPL with this new regulation.

"Last two years I kept talking abt this. it's Great to see decision taken by BCCI! Players who declare unavailability after being picked in the auction will now face a two-year ban. The IPL is getting stronger in many ways," he wrote.

Last two years I kept talking abt this. it's Great to see decision taken by @BCCI ! Players who declare unavailability after being picked in the auction will now face a two-year ban. The @IPL is getting stronger in many ways. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 29, 2024

The implementation of this rule aims to address concerns about players withdrawing from the tournament after the auction, which often leaves teams scrambling to find suitable replacements. This step is expected to enhance the commitment of players towards the franchises that invest in them and ensure a more reliable and competitive tournament.

The IPL governing council has introduced significant updates for the 2025 season on Saturday, including an increased retention limit, the return of the Right-to-Match (RTM) option, and a higher auction purse.

Each franchises can now retain up to six players, with the RTM option also available, and the Impact Player rule will remain in place for the next three seasons.

For the upcoming mega auction, the auction purse has been raised to INR 120 crore (approximately US$ 14.33 million), an increase of INR 20 crore from the previous year.