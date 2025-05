Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins have been fined for their respective teams' slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match. While Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct, Patidar was docked Rs 24 lakh as a member of the playing XI of the second-time offender RCB. "As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs," said the IPL in a statement.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

The IPL statement also added: "As it was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh."

Already assured of a playoff berth, RCB suffered a 42-run loss against SRH.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squandered a golden chance to finish inside the top two of the IPL points table, going down to Ishan Kishan-fuelled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs on Friday.

As a result of this heavy defeat, Royal Challengers (17 points) have slid down to third on the table behind Gujarat Titans (18) and Punjab Kings (17). The Net Run Rate (NRR) also took a significant beating.

Once they were asked to chase an imposing 232, which the SRH set after Kishan made a stunning unbeaten 94 off 48 balls, RCB required some calculated assault on the target.

They mounted it through Phil Salt (62, 32b, 4xx, 5x6), Virat Kohli (43, 25b, 7x4, 1x6) and Jitesh Sharma (24, 15b), but could only amass 189 before getting bundled out, and it was RCB's first defeat away from home this season.