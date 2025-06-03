The highly anticipated day has finally arrived as Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to face each other in the IPL 2025 final match on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Both the teams had memorable outings in the league and they finished in the top two. In the previous meeting in the Qualifier 1 match, RCB one-sidedly clinched an eight-wicket win over PBKS and reached the finals. However, Shreyas Iyer and co too put up a dominating show against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 and marched into the final.

Ahead of the high voltage grand finale clash, skipper Shreyas Iyer's mother and sister extended their heartfelt wishes for PBKS as they reached the final for the first time since 2014.

In a video posted by Punjab Kings on X (formerly Twitter), the mother-daughter duo began by saying "Chardi Kala" - a message which spreads positivity and high spirits.

"Thank you to all the Punjab fans for supporting us since day one. We are very, very grateful. To the team - all the very best for tomorrow. And we are incredibly proud of each one of you. Tomorrow is our day. Just go out there and lift the cup. And we are super excited for tomorrow," Shreyas' sister said in the video.

The message ended with his mother saying, "All the best, everyone. Bas jeetna hai. (Just win it)."

Virat Kohli's nearly two-decade long agonising wait to lay hands on an IPL Trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Shreyas Iyer's resolve to make first-time winners out of the tenacious Punjab Kings when the 18th season finale of the world's biggest T20 league.

The summit clash in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium could witness a thousands of fans donning jersey No.18 to support Kohli, who is in an IPL final for a fourth time overall.

(With PTI Inputs)