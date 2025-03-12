Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu was caught mocking rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on live television, highlighting the latter's inability to go all the way and win titles. While there is no doubt about which team has had more success, CSK and RCB share a great rivalry mainly because of the great fan following of the two teams. While CSK have lifted the IPL title five times, RCB are yet to open their account. Despite that, RCB has one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fan bases.

Despite reaching the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, RCB have not been able to make the most of their chances.

During the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, former RCB coach Sanjay Bangar was asked about the franchise's chances this season.

"The team's performance has been consistent for the last 4-5 years. The side has reached playoffs on four occasions. Last year, after losing seven matches and then finishing in the playoffs, it was the greatest comeback. Once you make a comeback like this, the side can cross the next hurdle," said Bangar on Star Sports.

However, Rayudu poked fun at RCB during the same discussion, saying that the Bengaluru-based franchise will reach the playoffs once again, only to go down in Qualifier 2.

"Right, Sanjay Bhai. RCB will cross the next hurdle. So next time, RCB will reach Qualifier 2 (laughs)," Rayudu joked.

"This is so wrong. Hitting below the belt. I won't be able to tolerate this. RCB fans are watching you," Bangar replied.

"Let them watch," Rayudu.

Below the belt to RCB fans from Rayudu gaaru pic.twitter.com/ao7IYCovul — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK) March 10, 2025

Recently, Rayudu claimed that RCB will eventually win the title, but hoped that he doesn't have to see that visual.

"I feel it's a matter of time before they (RCB) will get the trophy. But definitely, I just hope and pray that year doesn't come (laughing)," Rayudu said on the Raw Talks podcast.

RCB will start their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 22. Rajat Patidar will lead RCB this season.

The RCB Director of Cricket added that Kohli was involved in the meeting where they chose Patidar as the new skipper for the Bengaluru-based franchise ahead of the 2025 season.

"Andy and I spent some time with Virat earlier this week actually in Ahmedabad and it was really nice getting some time with him and talking things through with him [about captaincy]. And what was so obvious was he had so much energy and excitement for this decision and this appointment. He's so pleased for Rajat, like us. He knows how deserving Rajat is of this opportunity and is right behind him," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)