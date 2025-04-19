The IPL 2025 is in full swing. While batters and bowlers have given some terrific performance, the fielders too have been quite athletic on the field. There have been some terrific catches while some of the run outs (especially MS Dhoni's run out of Abdul Samad in a match against Lucknow Super Giants) have been quite electric. Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, coach Ashish Nehra was asked about the best fielder according to him.

"Ravindra Jadeja", Nehra replied.

The anchor then asked: "Then and now?"

"I have seen a lot of big fielders, some are good in the outfield, some inside, like Jonty Rhodes, he is the best inside the circle. If you speak about all-round fielding, AB de Villiers' name comes in, but even Andrew Symonds and Jadeja. But, I would put Jadeja ahead of them. It's not because of his age. When he came in 2008-09 and now, he is still the same. It is his fitness, I don't know what he eats. If he is eating something different, he should tell us”, Nehra replied.

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The Gujarat-based franchise are currently at third spot with four wins in their six games (8 points), whereas the Axar Patel-led side are sitting at the top of the IPL points table after winning five out of their six games (10 points)

"We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up. Things have been going well. We don't think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel said that if he had won the toss, he would have elected to bowl first as well.

"I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little sceptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend. We wanted a good start. We wanted to focus on the process. We are focussing on our process and execution. We keep talking about improvements. The dressing room atmosphere has been good. It is important to be clear in your ideas. We have given them clear roles. You might get success sometimes, and sometimes you won't get it. Jack is not playing well," Axar Patel said.

With ANI inputs