Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 214, CSK put up a strong fight with Ayush Mhatre (94) and Ravindra Jadeja (77*) forming a 114-run partnership. However, the five-time champions fell short by just two runs as RCB came extremely close to their playoffs qualification. Pacer Yash Dayal became a hero for RCB as he defended 15 runs in the last over against Jadeja and MS Dhoni. (IPL 2025 Points Table)

After the win, Yash's father Chanderpal Dayal revealed that ever-since the pacer joined RCB, he found his biggest support system in star Virat Kohli. Yash Dayal came into the limelight after he was smacked for five consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh in IPL 2023 during his days with Gujarat Titans.

However, the 27-year-old pacer worked hard and bounced back in style and is currently the one of the prominent members of RCB's bowling lineup.

"Virat Kohli has supported him a lot. When Yash joined RCB, Virat would often call him to his room - and sometimes, he would go to Yash's room himself. They discussed that over [from 2024], and Virat told him one thing: 'Keep working hard, toofan macha de. Main hoon tere saath. Chinta mat karna. Mehnat karna mat chhodna. Galtiyan karna, par seekhna aur aage badhna (Stir up a storm. I am with you. Don't worry. Never stop working hard. Make mistakes, but learn from them and keep moving forward).' Virat has given him a lot of freedom and turned him into a fearless cricketer," Chanderpal Dayal told Times of India.

"Maine kaafi cricketers ko tootate hue dekhe hai, espcially bowlers ko par Virat ne apne haath se joda hai [I have seen many cricketers break down, especially bowlers, but Virat has connected them with his own hands]," Chandrapal concluded.

Chasing 214, CSK scored 211 for 5 in their 20 overs. Mhatre scored a 48-ball 94 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 114 runs with Jadeja (77 not out off 45 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket.

For RCB, Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 3/30. Earlier, half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55), Virat Kohli (62) and Romario Shepherd (53 not out) took RCB to 213 for five.

(With PTI Inputs)