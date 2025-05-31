Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing run in IPL 2025 as they became the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race. The five-time champions failed to click in every department and registered only four victories in 14 matches, only to finish at the bottom of the points table. In the middle of the season, their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out injury, paving way for the legendary MS Dhoni to return as the captain. After the end of CSK's campaign in the ongoing season, Dhoni returned to his hometown Ranchi and currently having a good time.

In a picture going viral on social media, the 43-year-old was spotted at his farmhouse in Ranchi, where he was seen enjoying fishing. He was seen holding a freshly caught fish with a smile on his face.

Dhoni was also spotted wearing a cool t-shirt, which read, "Duty, Honor, Country."

MS Dhoni enjoying the fishing after the IPL 2025. 🔥 [Kush Mahi] pic.twitter.com/koDKiMleTh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2025

Talking about CSK, the five-time champions played their final league stage match of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans, where they won by 83 runs.

After the match, Dhoni opened about his future plans and stated that he will be taking some time before making a decision about the upcoming IPL.

"We haven't caught very well, but this was one game where our fielding and catching was good. It (whether he will play next season) depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best, this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. It's not always performance you can count. If cricketers start retiring because of their performances, some of them will retire at the age of 22," said Dhoni after the match.

"What is important to see is how much hunger you have and how fit you are. How much you can contribute for the team. Whether the team needs you or doesn't, so I have enough time. Will go back to Ranchi, haven't been home for a while, so I will enjoy a few bike rides and then decide. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back at the same time. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide," he added.