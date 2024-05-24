For the 17th time, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have returned empty-handed from the Indian Premier League. In the IPL 2024, the Faf du Plessis-led side had a contrasting season. They won only one out of their first seven matches, but hen notched six wins to make one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of the tournament. RCB's series of wins included one against Chennai Super Kings. In the Eliminator, RCB faced Rajasthan Royals where they lost.

The match was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A video is going viral on social media from the day of the Eliminator when a man wearing a RCB jersey can be seen beating up a group of people, with one of them wearing a CSK jersey. NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Csk fans bas trend kar skte h ,

In reality rcb fans ne fir pel diya pic.twitter.com/O6uM7zQxGe S (@siimtweetz) May 23, 2024

Fans War is more interesting than a match Shahzad (@shahzadahmad246) May 24, 2024

Since the time, RCB knocked out CSK from the IPL 2024, there has been some interesting interactions between the former players of the two side. Former CSK player Ambati Rayudu has been most vocal.

After RCB were knocked out from the IPL in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals, Rayudu had trolled the franchise saying only passion and celebration doesn't win you the title.

"If you talk about RCB, it shows that only passion and celebration don't win you trophies. You don't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. Don't think you will win the trophy just by beating CSK," Rayudu had said.

Later the former India cricketer also shared a post on social media, reminding RCB and its fans that CSK have won 5 titles in the IPL.

On Friday, however, Rayudu issued a clarification, saying he has nothing against RCB fans who have passionately supported the team but it's the management who needs a course correction.

Rayudu, in a fiery post on social media, said that the Bengaluru franchise would've won multiple titles by now if the management had put "the team's interests ahead of individual milestones"

"My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction," Rayudu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

