It could become difficult for a young player to lead a team that has veterans like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane. Yet Ruturaj Gaikad impressed many with his leadership qualities as he led the Chennai Super Kings squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. It was right before the start of the tournament that CSK announced a captaincy change, with Dhoni passing on the baton to Gaikwad. When the CSK skipper was asked about the difficulty in leading such players, he gave an honest response.

"I felt good right from the start (of the tournament). I am very approachable for all teammates whenever needed and they always support the team in whatever way the team requires," Gaikwad said of the captaincy challenge, to Times of India.

"I wouldn't say it's difficult as all of them are very understanding. All the senior players that are a part of the team are great to be with. Their experience always helps with match situations," he added.

Gaikwad also displayed a similar calm and composure on the field that people have seen from MS Dhoni for years. The CSK captain revealed that 'being neutral' is something he learned from Dhoni, and now he doesn't get too excited about wins, or too low about losses.

"Being neutral is something that I have learnt from Mahi bhai. Not getting too excited about anything or being down by anything is the right approach that I have picked up," Ruturaj said. "While batting irrespective of being captain or not, my approach is always the same. Doesn't really change a lot. You cannot plan to become leaders so being good team players and putting the team first will always stand a good chance to be one," the CSK skipper explained.