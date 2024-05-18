Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 13 matches. They are ranked sixth on the points table with 12 points. Chennai Super Kings have also played 13 matches and are ranked fourth with 14 points. In the last match played by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru beat Delhi by 47 runs. The top fantasy player for Bengaluru was Yash Dayal who scored 103 fantasy points. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan by five wickets. The top fantasy player for Chennai was Simarjeet Singh who scored 85 fantasy points.

RCB vs CSK, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is going to be difficult. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 171 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 47% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 25 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 60%. 2.77 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, with high probablity of rain.

Advertisement

RCB vs CSK, Head-to-Head

In the 33 matches played between these two teams, the all-rounders of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

In their previous encounter in this series, Mustafizur Rahman was the Man of the Match as he topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Chennai Super Kings with 120 points. Cameron Green scored the highest fantasy points for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 81 points.

RCB vs CSK, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has an average of 75 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.2 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, Gaikwad has scored 583 runs averaging 58.3 per match.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 74 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. Kohli is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 661 runs at an average of 66.1.

Francois du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is a batter with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, Faf du Plessis has scored 367 runs, averaging 28.2.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.5. He is a left-handed batter. In 13 matches, Jadeja has scored 225 runs averaging 37.5 per match..

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.3 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 389 runs at an average of 38.9 per match.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He is a right-handed batter. In 11 matches, Green has scored 190 runs averaging 27.1 per match. He also bowls decently, bowling right-arm fast-medium and in recent matches, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 32.1 per match.

Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande has an average of 42 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.6 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm medium and in 12 matches, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 23.4.

RCB vs CSK, Likely XIs

RCB Likely XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Impact Sub: Swapnil Singh

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Sub: Simarjeet Singh

RCB vs CSK, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Cameron Green

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad