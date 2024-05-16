Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off on Satuday, May 18 for a potential place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB are on a five-game winning-run after having lost seven of their first eight league matches. CSK's form, on the other hand, has fluctuated a bit with three defeats in their last five outings. Ahead of the encounter, which has already been deemed as a possible knockout, a fan has "hilariously planned" to breach the security protocols during the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a viral video, a guy revealed that he recently went to an RCB game to strategies his entry into the playing field. While he pointed out that most of the stands inside the stadium are boardered by barricades and inverted spikes, he has managed to get access to one of the two stands where there are no obstacles.

Plz tag the security if anybody know #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dbZiKe7xKZ — imemestoreeeee (@imemestoreFC) May 15, 2024

As soon as the video went viral, people started tagging Bengaluru police in the social media post to warn them about the possible security breach.

@ShivajinagarBCP Pls make a note of it... don't allow him in stadium for the match...@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr — Chikitha (@SRKsChikitha) May 15, 2024

The IPL 2024 Playoffs race now has five teams -- RCB, CSK, SRH, DC and LSG -- vying for two available slots.

KKR and RR have already qualified for the playoffs, while the likes of MI, GT and PBKS have bowed out of the race after enduring terrible campaigns.

DC have exhausted their quota of league matches, beating LSG in their final game to achieve 14 points from as many games.

Among the other contenders, barring SRH, all the other teams have only one match remaining. It means that net run-rates will most probably come in to play to decide the final spot for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

According to IPL 2024's official broadcasters Star Sports, SunRisers Hyderabad have 87.3 percent chance to qualify. It is much more than Chennai Super Kings (72.7 percent) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (39.3 percent). DC have 0.7 percent chance of qualifying while LSG have 0.2 percent chance of qualifying.