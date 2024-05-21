Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's team star Shreyanka Patil was in no mood to go easy on critics and trolls who questioned if the franchise could secure a top 4 spot after losing 7 of the first 8 matches. Patil, in a post on social media, gave a smashing reply to all those who questioned if the Bengaluru side had the mettle to qualify for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs. After RCB beat Chennai Super Kings to confirm their progression, Patil lauded the team, asserting that sometimes, even 1 percent chance is enough.

""There is a 1 % chance.. and sometimes that is good enough." To all of you who laughed at us when these images were being circulated, it ain't too late! Jump onto the RCB train, you'll be in for one crazy ride!!! This Team," Patil wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

To all of you who laughed at us when these images were being circulated, it ain't too late! Jump onto the RCB train, you'll be in for one crazy ride!!! This Team #RCB pic.twitter.com/AwkTwmuIfh — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) May 18, 2024

After RCB's win against CSK, even wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik gave a passionate speech in the dressing room.

"People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after eight games, we needed to win six, people will remember this team," Karthik said.

"Every year in this tournament, when you hit the seven-game mark, there will be one or two teams which would have probably won one or two and they will look to us and say, 'RCB did it. That was special. We are going to try and repeat what RCB did'. That is what we all play cricket for, sport for, where people follow us and believe us that they can do something special. It is hard. It is not going to be easy, I can tell any team that. What we have achieved today is very, very special," Karthik further added.

The Bengaluru franchise is now set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. The winner of the match will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will then square-off against the finalist (winner of Qualifier 1) for the title.