With the Kolkata Knight Riders lifting the IPL trophy, team all-rounder Andre Russell said he feels excited over his contributions to the team's journey in the IPL and it's a special feeling. KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. An all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers, who set the T20 cricketing world on fire with their fierce hitting, sky-high run-rates, largely due to the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, got a taste of their own medicine. In a battle of two big buys, the Australian stars Cummins (Rs 20.5 crore for SRH) and Starc (Rs 24.75 crores for KKR), it was the latter who prevailed.

"When you're a part of this squad, not playing or not involved in the field, but supporting the guys all the way, it's always a good feeling, but this is a special feeling. In the XI, playing a part in the final, contributing as well through my leadership and everything, it's an exciting feeling. It's special," Russell said on Jio Cinema.

The 36-year-old cricketer further spoke about his batting technique.

"It's just me not clearing my front leg too much, standing as still as possible, and waiting as long as possible. Normally, this is my trigger movement, clearing my left leg, so I tried to keep it as still as possible. So, if the bowler bowls wide, I push straight and I have access because I am standing on the off-stump," the West Indies all-rounder added.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and elected to bat. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his Rs 24.75 crores price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, with Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shining for KKR.