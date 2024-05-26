Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins needs three more wickets to break Shane Warne's record of taking the most wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season as captain. Cummins will get an opportunity to achieve the elusive record on Sunday as Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final match of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Cummins picked up 17 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Currently, former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne holds the record for the most wickets in an IPL season as a captain. The Australian picked up 19 wickets in the 2008 season with the Rajasthan-based franchise.

In Hyderabad's previous match against Rajasthan in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, Cummins bagged one wicket and removed RR's Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the 'Men in Pink' by 36 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

