Mumbai Indians announced their list of retained and released players on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David and Jasprit Bumrah were among the star players that were retained by the side, the likes of Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs and Chris Jordan were released by them. It is interesting to note that Mumbai traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore while they roped in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians had earlier traded West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants. IPL had released a media advisory to announce Shepherd's trade for a fee of Rs 50 lakh which read, "Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the IPL 2024. Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh."

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians during mid-November officially appointed former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach, promptly filling the void left by the departure of Shane Bond. The 40-year-old Malinga, who played for the five-time champions in his prime, will join the coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kieron Pollard ahead of the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians' Retained Squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG), Hardik Pandya (traded from GT).

Players Released By Mumbai Indians: Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier, Cameron Green (traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore).