The IPL 2024 action now shifts to the playoff stage where Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will compete for the ultimate prize. The mind of most IPL fans though is focused on one question - Is this the end of MS Dhoni? The Chennai Super Kings legend saw his team lose a tight clash against RCB on Saturday to get knocked out and was expectedly devastated.

After winning the IPL 2023, then CSK captain MS Dhoni had said that the easier thing for him to do then was to retire, but for the love showered on him by millions of fans, the former Indian cricket team skipper said he would continue for at least one more season. That 'one season' ended on Saturday for CSK but there has been no announcement regarding Dhoni's road ahead in the IPL.

A report in Times of India said that the wicketkeeper-batter will wait for a couple of months before taking a call.

"Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call," a source close to the developments told the paper.

The report further said that Dhoni was 'devastated' after the loss and was among the first ones to leave the CSK camp for his hometown Ranchi on Sunday morning. A day later, he was also spotted riding his bike in Ranchi.

Talking about the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 game, the Faf du Plessis-led side needed a win in their final league game to finish in the Top 4 and the excitement was palpable at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as they won the match by 27 runs. However, the celebrations from the players came under a bit of criticism after MS Dhoni walked off the pitch without shaking hands after waiting for the RCB players. Videos on social media showed that Dhoni waited for the RCB players who kept celebrating before making his way to the dressing room without shaking hands. Virat Kohli later followed him inside to talk to the veteran star.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan blasted RCB players for not taking time to shake hands with Dhoni.

"I can see that with the RCB team. They enjoy a lot of support but they also wind out the people. We saw a lot of that tonight. I get that that they have never been in a position where they have won the IPL and they desperately made it to the eliminations. But you don't wanna be one of those teams that everyone wants to lose," Vaughan said.