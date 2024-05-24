Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has been in the news since Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were eliminated from the IPL 2024. Rayudu hasn't shied away from taking shots at the Faf du Plessis-led franchise, be it on the mic as an expert with the IPL broadcaster or on social media. On Friday, however, Rayudu issued a clarification, saying he has nothing against RCB fans who have passionately supported the team but it's the management who needs a course correction.

Rayudu, in a fiery post on social media, said that the Bengaluru franchise would've won multiple titles by now if the management had put "the team's interests ahead of individual milestones"

"My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction," Rayudu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 24, 2024

After RCB were knocked out from the IPL in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals, Raydu had trolled the franchise saying only passion and celebration doesn't win you the title.

"If you talk about RCB, it shows that only passion and celebration don't win you trophies. You don't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. Don't think you will win the trophy just by beating CSK," Rayudu had said.

Later the former India cricketer also shared a post on social media, reminding RCB and its fans that CSK have won 5 titles in the IPL.