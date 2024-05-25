A sharp spell of rain interrupted the final practice session of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of their marquee IPL final clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The SRH had an off-day while KKR was scheduled to practice in the evening under lights but heavens opened up just when the players were beginning their customary warm-up game of football, forcing them to remain confined to indoors. While the players ran for cover, the groundsmen did manage to cover the fourth strip, which will be used for the final. The second qualifier was played on a black soil track that helped the spinners with the ball gripping and not coming onto the bat.

However the primary composition of the track used for the final is red soil where the ball is expected to come onto the bat a touch better compared to Friday.

Gambhir, whose obsession for having long hard look at the strips is legendary since his days as Delhi Ranji Trophy captain spent a considerable amount of time staring at the strip allocated for the grand finale.

He had head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun for company.

The rain was a frustrating start-stop affair as KKR team left when the groundsmen were forced to relay the covers after pulling it off once.

As for the weather, there is no official forecast of rain on Sunday but it is expected to remain cloudy with low humidity.

But, a minor rain threat looms given that Cyclone Remal has engaged itself in the north of the Bay of Bengal, which could have a tiny effect in the capital city of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

If at all, a washout happens, there is a reserve day in place on and the forecast for the day is good.