India opening batter Shubman Gill will has been appointed as the new skipper of Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans for 2024 season. The decision came after their regular skipper and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya got traded to his old franchise Mumbai Indians in all-cash deal. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season. On the other hand, Gill played an integral part in the both the seasons for Gujarat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gujarat Titans announced the appointment of Gill as their new captain for the season.

"Gill will be leading a team which has an unparalleled combination of experience and youthful exuberance, which has been the hallmark of the Gujarat Titans," a statement from Gujarat Titans read.

Gill has amassed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in a 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs.

"I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said on the announcement.

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their debut season in 2022, GT reached the finals in the next season, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill also hammered three centuries in the last IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli (2016) and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (2022) had more in a single IPL season, scoring four each.

(With ANI Inputs)