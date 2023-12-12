The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction player list has been released, with a total of 333 players set to go under the hammer. The auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19, will see only three Indian players' names being brought up in the INR 2 crore price bracket. There isn't any Indian player in the INR 1.5 crore and INR 1 crore price brackets. The next category in which Indian players will be auctioned would be the INR 50 lakh category.

Indian players in INR 2 crore price bracket:

Among the players in the INR 2 crore bracket, the names who made the cut are Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav. Harshal, who was the top wicket-taker in the IPL a couple of seasons ago, was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, on the other hand, were teammates at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 season but were both released ahead of the auction for the 2024 edition of the T20 league.

Harshal and Shardul are both among the top Indian players in the auction pool but Umesh's case could be an interesting one. The veteran pacer no longer features in the Indian team's plans across the formats. Would that be a barrier for franchises to rope him in for a big fee, would be interesting to see.

Indian players in INR 50 Lakh price bracket:

A total of 11 Indian players will be seen in the Rs 50 lakh price bracket. The list includes some popular names like Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat, Karun Nair, Shivam Mavi, etc.

Among the players in the Rs. 50 lakh bracket, Chetan Sakariya could be the player to bag a big package from an IPL franchise. Left-arm pacers are rare in the game and Sakariya is likely to be on the shortlist of multiple franchises.