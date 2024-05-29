The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is over and Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the winners following an impressive campaign. The Shreyas Iyer-led side topped the league stage with 19 points and were victorious in the Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to book their spot in the IPL 2024 final. In the summit clash, they once again faced SRH and the result was the same as they rode a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer and disciplined bowling performances from their fast bowlers to win their third IPL trophy. As a result, they received Rs 20 crore as prize money while SRH received Rs 13 crore.

Over the years, IPL has established itself as the biggest T20 franchise-based league in the world and their prize money is also quite impressive in comparison to some of its competitors.

The closest to IPL when it comes to prize money is the South Africa-based SA20. Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched the title in 2024 and they received a prize of 34 million Rand (Rs 15.4 crore).

Next up is the Caribbean Premier League (IPL) where the winner received USD 1 million (Rs 8.3 Crore) in 2023. Guyana Amazon Warriors were the winners of the season while Trinbago Knight Riders were the runners-up.

The ILT20 (International League T20) was won by MI Emirates in 2024 with Dubai Capitals finishing runners up. MI Emirates received USD 700,00 (Rs 5.8 Crore) as prize money.

Now coming to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Big Bash League (BBL), both competitions are way below IPL when it comes to their prize money.

In the 2024 season of the PSL, the winners were awarded Rs 4.13 crore whereas the runners-up took home Rs 1.65 crore. Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans in the summit clash.

BBL's prize money currently is USD 450,000 (Rs 3.7 crore) which went to Brisbane Heat in 2024.