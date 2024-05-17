As IPL 2024 is nearing its conclusion, the talk about MS Dhoni's retirement plans is also picking pace once again. Speculations were rife last year that Dhoni would call time on his IPL career but the then Chennai Super Kings captain, instead, expressed desire to continue playing for the side. While reacting to a question regarding the retirement plans of Dhoni, former CSK batter and its current batting coach Michael Hussey said that he himself has no idea about it. Hussey gave the statement while speaking to Around The Wicket podcast. He added that Dhoni likes to "build the drama a little bit as well".

When asked if Dhoni would be back next year, Hussey said, "Your guess is as good as mine at this stage.

"He keeps his cards very, very close to his chest. We are hoping he does keep going.

"He is still batting so well. He does prepare well - he gets into the camp very early and hits a lot of balls. He has been in good touch all season really."

Dhoni has been coming lower down the order to bat this season as he is suffering from a knee issue.

"I guess we just got to try to manage him from the body side of things. He had a knee surgery after the last season. So he has been managing that from the initial stage of the tournament," said Hussey.

"From a personal point of view, I hope he keeps going for another couple of years. But we will just have to wait and see. He is the only one who will make that call. And he likes to sort of build the drama a little bit as well. So I wouldn't expect a decision anytime soon," he added.

Advertisement

CSK are still alive in the race to IPL 2024 playoffs. Their last league match is against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18.