West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was left in splits as Kolkata Knight Riders recreated a viral moment with him after winning the IPL 2024 title. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Russell was asked the question - Final match you perform. What happening?" - A reference to an interview that became quite popular during the Bangladesh Premier League. A presenter, who was not well versed with English, tried to ask the question to Russell who was left confused. The question brought a smile to Russell's face once again with compatriots Sherfane Rutherford and Sunil Narine also joining the discussion.

Coming to the match, Kolkata Knight Riders rode a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer and a disciplined show from the pacers to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the IPL 2024 final.

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now."

"We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket."

"(On Starc) That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion. He's got that magic wand (on Russell), he's looking forward to pick wickets. When I look at him, I know he can look at me. All the guys stepped up at the right time. Made it easier. It has been a flawless season," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said during the post-match presentation ceremony.