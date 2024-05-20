Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted one of the finest comeback stories ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win game to qualify for the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side were destined to finish at the bottom of the points table after losing seven of their first eight matches of the group phase. However, a run of six wins on the bounce sees them steal a playoffs spot from defending champions CSK.

RCB had problems a plenty in the first half of the campaign but after six wins on trot, they head into the playoffs as the team to beat. On Saturday, Yash Dayal was the star of the show as he successfully defended 17 runs in the last over.

Despite conceding a six off the very first ball, Dayal dismissed CSK icon MS Dhoni on the very next ball to switch the momentum back in RCB's favour. He then conceded just one run off the next five balls, sparking massive celebrations inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB star Dinesh Karthik did admit that his side got a bit lucky after Dhoni hit Dayal for a six. For the unversed, Dhoni launched the ball outside the stadium and since it wasn't retrieveable, the umpires had to get a replacement ball, which was much dryer and easier to grip.

"The best thing to happened today was Dhoni hitting the six outside the ground. We got a new ball which was much better to bowl with," Karthik during his dressing room speech.

With their win over CSK, RCB joined Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.

While it was ecstasy for RCB, the legion of fans of Dhoni sank into despair as it could potentially be the last time they witnessed their 'Thala' perform on a cricket field.

RCB head into the playoffs as the most in-form team with five wins on the bounce. No other team has managed to stitch as many wins on the bounce this season.

They will either face RR or SRH in the Eliminator on Wednesday.