The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction saw a controversial moment on Tuesday when Punjab Kings co-owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia looked confused after they won the bid for uncapped Indian Shashank Singh. It appeared that the IPL franchise did not intend to buy the player, but then the gavel had already fallen. IPL 2024 auctioneer Mallika Sagar also looked a little surprised as the PBKS management was seen going through the players auction list. However, PBKS decided to go ahead with the buy and even welcomed Shashank Singh to their team through a post on X.

However, on Wednesday, Punjab Kings clarified that buying Shashank Singh was always in their plans.

"Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success," Punjab Kings wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

Shashank Singh was brought up in the accelerated phase of the auction, with PBKS and other franchises looking to buy some uncapped Indian players in the category of INR 20 lakh base price.

When Shashank's name was brought up, Preity Zinta raised the paddle after discussing the player with her team. The player was quickly sold as no other franchise bid for him, and the hammer went down.

When the auctioneer Mallika moved to the next set of players, with Tanay Thyagrajan, being the first name up, PBKS realised their mistake.

Preity, Wadia and others on the PBKS table looked a bit confused. "It was a wrong name? You don't want the player?" asked Mallika. "We are talking about Shashank Singh. But the hammer has come down. Player No. 236 and 237 both went to you."

Wadia even seemed like voicing his displeasure at the sale but Mallika remained firm on her stance, saying the hammer has come down.

"I think the hammer has come down for 237 (Shashank) as well," she said.