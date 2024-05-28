West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' title win in IPL 2024 in style as he danced on Shah Rukh Khan's hit song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey. KKR were in tremendous form as the Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably by 8 wickets to claim their third IPL title. Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers as the all-rounder took three wickets to bundle out SRH for just 113. In a video going viral on social media, Russell could be seen grooving to the beats of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song from the movie 'Dunki' with Ananya Pandey.

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way."

"They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket. (On Starc) That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion. He's got that magic wand (on Russell), he's looking forward to pick wickets. When I look at him, I know he can look at me. All the guys stepped up at the right time. Made it easier. It has been a flawless season," KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the match.