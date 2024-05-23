India's batting maestro Virat Kohli on Wednesday scripted history as he became the first player to score 8000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli achieved the special milestone during an IPL 2024 Eliminator clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kohli made history in the wealthiest T20 competition globally by topping the batting charts in the IPL 2024 and becoming the first player to reach 8,000 runs. The accomplishment is another evidence of his reliability as a batter over the years.

To surpass the 8000-run mark, Kohli needed just 29 runs, and he achieved it with his trademark grace and accuracy. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Kohli after he had scored 33 runs off 24 balls, including three boundaries and a six. His nearest rival, Shikhar Dhawan, trails at 6,769 runs.

So far in the tournament, Kohli has amassed 741 runs in 15 games for RCB. With an average of 64 and a strike rate of 155 this season, he scored one century and five half-centuries.

Talking about the Eliminator clash, Rajasthan Royals ended their four-match winless run in the Indian Premier League and bounced back just at the right moment to seal their place in the Qualifier 2 following a 4-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator on Wednesday.

The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a topsy-turvy game, with momentum swinging like a pendulum, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats.

For a moment it felt like, the chants of ee sala cup namde would continue to roar in Chennai. But Powell's calmness made RCB nurse their wounds once again, as their quest for maiden IPL title ended on the wrong note.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)