Twitterati took a trip down the memory lane as picture of MS Dhoni's reunion with Gujarat Titans coach and mentor Gary Kirsten was shared by the franchise on social media ahead of its IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings. Notably, Kirsten was India's head coach in 2011 when the MS Dhoni-led team had won the ODI World Cup -- the nation's first since the 1983 title victory. While Kirsten's tenure in the role ended with India's triumph over Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the event, Dhoni continued to lead the Indian side. Slowly and graduallly, Dhoni started stepping down from the role of captain across formats before he retired from international cricket in 2020.

"The coach, the captain, the memories. A special welcome," wrote GT while sharing the picture of the Dhoni-Kirsten duo on social media.

"Ah Nostalgia of 2011," wrote a fan. "GOATED DUO," wrote another.

"This duo made India proud", "Very very special", "Legends of 2011..." were some of the other comments.

It is worth noting that Dhoni is the only captain to have won all major ICC white-ball tournaments. He led India to the 2007 title victory before the 2011 glory. In 2013, the Dhoni-led Indian team won the Champions Trophy. He had called time on his international career on August 15, 2020.

Speculations are rife that the upcoming IPL season could be Dhoni's last as a player. The legendary skipper will aim to guide CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Dhoni had passed the baton of CSK's captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. However, the team failed to live up to the expectations and this saw Jadeja leaving the role mid-season and Dhoni taking over the duties again.