The MS Dhoni craze has gripped the Indian Premier League and it looks like the Chennai Super Kings captain has found a new high-profile fan. A still of Dhoni waving his hands during an IPL game went viral for his similarities with WWE star John Cena's “You Can't See Me” gesture and the professional wrestler himself has now reacted to the picture. Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of Dhoni in the viral pose but he did not put any caption to it. Cena is well-known for posting pictures of various celebrities around the world but his tribute to Dhoni has left all cricket fans stunned.

The incident happened during CSK's game against Lucknow Super Giants when umpire Anil Choudhary denied an appeal from Maheesh Theekshana. Dhoni wanted to convey that he could not see the action properly from behind the stumps and ended up mimicking the 'You can't see me' gesture. The picture quickly went viral on social media with users coming up with their own theories.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians.

The second round of the IPL El Clasico is here and both teams would try to claim victory. With a win, Chennai Super Kings will look to move to the second position after their last game against Lucknow Super Giants ended in no result. While Mumbai Indians would also walk into the stadium with a similar mindset as with a victory they will move to the second spot with 12 points.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. A bit of rain is expected, that's one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us. Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we've improved every game, and there have been some slip-ups, but we need to finish well. We're playing with the same squad."

