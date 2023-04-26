Yash Dayal has not featured for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 since conceding 31 runs in the final over against Kolkata Knight Riders. The young fast bowler was taken to the cleaners by Rinku Singh who slammed five sixes in the final five balls of the match to clinch the match for his team. The loss was quite unsettling for the youngster and a lot of questions have been asked about his absence from the side since that game. Following GT's win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, skipper Hardik Pandya provided a crucial update about Dayal and his availability.

“I can't confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone's loss is someone's gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” he said.

The situation at Dayal's house also suffered following the match against KKR.

"It was a nightmare yesterday," recollected his father Chandrapal Dayal in an interaction with PTI.

His nutritionist daughter Shuchi, who takes care of his younger brother's dietary needs, took care of her mother. But fathers normally have to be strong and so is Chandrapal, who had once played Vizzy Trophy for North Zone Universities, back in the day.

"These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life you come across failures, it's important to stand up stronger," Chandrapal said.

(With PTI inputs)