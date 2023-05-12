Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their impressive run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the defending champions take on Mumbai Indians on Friday. The Hardik Pandya-led side is at the top of table with 16 points and they are just one win away from guaranteeing their spot in the playoffs. GT are currently unbeaten in their last two games and with wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in the past two games, they are a force to be reckoned with in IPL 2023.

Wriddhiman Saha has been a top performer in the past few games for his side and he is once again expected to open the batting along with Shubman Gill. The opening partnership has been a strength for GT this season and they will be supported by the all-round talent of skipper Hardik at No 3.

Pandya will be supported by another fast bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar while David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia will form an extremely strong middle order. Tewatia has been an in-form finisher for the IPL 2022 winners and along with Rashid Khan, the onus may fall on him to play another explosive knock. Rashid is once along expected to be the main spinner with Noor Ahmed as support.

In the pace attack, Mohammed Shami will lead the line along with the experienced Mohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans playing XI:Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami